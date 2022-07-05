Kruger, Gouws retain SA Duathlon titles in Bay
More racer-friendly venue and conditions make for superb event, says North West’s champion
North West Triathlon’s Dylan Kruger will take confidence into the World Games after claiming a second consecutive Duathlon SA Championship title on Sunday in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The 24-year-old backed up his standard distance victory in 2021 with another impressive performance to break the tape in 1 hr 54 mins and 17 secs. ..
