Kruger, Gouws retain SA Duathlon titles in Bay

More racer-friendly venue and conditions make for superb event, says North West’s champion

Premium By Amir Chetty -

North West Triathlon’s Dylan Kruger will take confidence into the World Games after claiming a second consecutive Duathlon SA Championship title on Sunday in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The 24-year-old backed up his standard distance victory in 2021 with another impressive performance to break the tape in 1 hr 54 mins and 17 secs. ..