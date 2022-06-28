Nothing underhand about underarm serve, says Murray

Andy Murray has defended using an underarm serve in his Wimbledon opener on Monday, saying it was a legitimate way to make opponents think twice before standing too deep to return serve.

The two-time Wimbledon champion used the shot in the third set of his victory over James Duckworth on Centre Court, winning the point despite the Australian scrambling to get the ball back over the net.

“He changed his return position, that's why I did it,” the Scot told reporters.

“He was struggling a little bit on the first-serve return, so he stepped probably two metres further back. As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in.”

Murray suggested the underarm serve might become more popular as players retreat further behind the baseline to improve their chances of getting a decent return on big serves.

“I personally have no issue with players using it. I never have,” he added.

“Certainly more and more players have started returning from further, further behind the baseline now to give themselves an advantage to return.

“The underarm serve is a way of saying: 'If you're going to step back there, then I'm going to possibly throw that in'.”

Murray said he never considered the tactic, more associated with Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios in recent years, a sign of disrespect for his opponent.

“I've never understood that. It's a legitimate way of serving,” he said.

“I would never use an underarm serve if someone was standing on the baseline because I think it's a stupid idea because they're going to track it down and it's easy to get.

“If they stand four or five metres behind the baseline, then why would you not do that to try to bring them forward if they're not comfortable returning there?

“Tactically it's a smart play.”

• Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic dropped a set on the way to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday and did not look like the Mr Consistency who has become the first player to win 80 singles matches in each of the Grand Slam tournaments.

But his opponents know that once the Serbian finds his 2022 grass legs, they will more than likely follow first-round victim Kwon Soo-woo out of the event.

Djokovic had played no competitive tennis on grass coming into the tournament and ground out a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory against the lively South Korean.

“I did not start or did not play at my best but I think when I needed to find the right shots, I did,” Djokovic said. “I know I can do better.”

The top seed won three out of four Grand Slam titles last year but lost in the US Open final in September then caused controversy when he arrived to defend his Australian Open title only to be held and then deported because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

He then lost in the French Open to eventual winner Rafael Nadal who moved ahead of the Serbian on 22 titles to Djokovic's 20. The Australian debacle lost him some popularity.

“I've experienced something that I've never experienced in my life in Australia. So this post-Australian period of next several months was challenging emotionally for me because of a lot of different factors,” Djokovic said.

But he said his motivation was still high and stepping on to Centre Court at the start of his title defence was “a unique and special feeling”.

“In terms of my motivation on the court, fulfilling my everyday chores, trying to win more titles and be one of the contenders for more Grand Slams, it hasn't changed much,” he said.

“But ... the sensation coming back on the court with everything that happened post-Australia, particularly first few tournaments, was different. It was a different feel. Not very pleasant to me.”

Djokovic next faces Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 79 in the world, who beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in straight sets. It is a match designed to polish off the last of the rust. — Reuters