Mosiako storms to victory in Colchester 10km

Boxer’s Thabang Mosiako stormed to the finish in 29.06 to win the Colchester Development 10km in icy conditions at the Mackay Bridge Angling Club on Saturday.

The event, in partnership with EP Athletics and the NMB municipality as part of the Legacy Project, attracted more than 500 runners for the 10km and 5km distances.

Mosiako was too good for the field, eventually finishing 21 seconds ahead of top local athlete Melikhaya Frans, of Ikhamva, who finished second in 29.27.

The Colchester run was Frans’s last race as part of his preparations for the World Marathon Championships in July.

Earlier this month, Frans finished the NMB Half Marathon just three seconds behind Namakoe Nkhasi when he smashed his lifetime best by more than a minute, breaking the EP record that had stood for 25 years.

More important though, for a man who has run five personal bests from 5,000m to 42.2km in the last nine months, is that this was his first national title.

Frans finished second overall with his personal best time and collected the ASA national title in a record 1:01:03.

“It gives me confidence that I am going to run well in Oregon in the World Championships,” Frans said.

“Since 2016, coach Mike Mbambani was there for me and told me to stick to the training.

“I’m so blessed with the team I am working with. My focus is to go to Oregon and run a sub 2:10.”

Race organiser and Ikhamva coach Michael Mbambani was pleased with the results of the 10km.

He said the race was aimed at taking the sport to the people, promoting a healthy lifestyle and creating competition among the athletes.

“Six of the top seven men to finish are from the Ikhamva training camp. They all showed fine form.

“I am very happy with their performance. I see progress and commitment from the crew,” Mbambani said.

Cwenga Nose, running for Ikhamva athletics club, finished third in 0.05, with Andile Motwana, running for Nedbank running club, fourth in 30.09.

Local favourite Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank, won the women’s 10km in 36.03, followed by her teammate Ntombesintu Mfunzi second in 38.28, with promising young athlete Kaitlyn Wolff, of Achilles, finishing third in 0.40.15.

NMB sport, recreation, arts and culture portfolio head Bassie Kamana was at the event.

“We are proud to partner with EP athletics for this event since 2016.

“Events like the Colchester Development run encourage young athletes to participate and develop a healthy lifestyle — a fit body supports a sharp mind,” Kamana said.

Age category winners:

Men 35-39: Luyanda Tshangana, Ikhamva, 31.05; Women 35-39: Asanda Zamisa, Sibaleka Nani, 43.26;

Men 40-49: Xolisa Ndlumbini, Vukani, 32.38; Women 40-49: Ntombesintu Mfunzi, Nedbank, 38.28;

Men 50-59: Desmond Zibi, Ikhamva, 33.34; Women 50-59: Christine Claasen, Achilles, 43.24;

Men 60-69: Alan Taylor, Achilles, 0.42.10; Women 60-69: Janette Schierz-Crusius, Body Concept, 49.27;

Men 70-79: Eddie Eades, Ikhamva, 49.35; Women 70-79: Liz Jenkerson, Muirite Strider, 57.35;

Men 80+: Godfrey Kariem, Gelvan, 1.25.02; Women 80+: Dorothy Hart, Nedbank, 1.28.48;

Junior Men: Brenden Wessels, Run 4 Christ, 33.46; Junior Women: Mia-Cara Hart, Schools EPA, 43.38. — EP Athletics