Slow-starting Akani Simbine finishes fourth in Ostrava

Akani Simbine had to settle for fourth spot in his first race abroad for the year, although he clocked a 10.06sec season’s best at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava.

Simbine, looking to defend his African and Commonwealth Games crowns in the next two months or so, struggled at the start and he was never able to catch up with his quicker rivals.

Reece Prescod of England won in a 9.93 personal best, ahead of Jamaican veteran Johan Blake and Zharnel Hughes, another Englishman, both on 10.05.

All three are eligible for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Simbine has also been on the losing end against Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala this season.

It would appear that he has some work to do before the continental showpiece in Mauritius next week.

Simbine’s biggest problem seems to be his start, where he’s getting out slower than his rivals and that leaves him too much to do to catch up.

If Simbine fixes that he’ll be back at the top.