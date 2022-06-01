Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights saying it can’t afford to fly

Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways flights, has grounded its flights from Wednesday.

In a tweet issued on Tuesday night, the flight operator said it simply could not afford to fly.

“Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding to resume operations,” the company said.

“If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the airline said.