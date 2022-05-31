Grey take control for decisive win over Makhanda hockey rivals

Grey High emerged victorious in the first team hockey match when they took on old rivals St Andrew’s College in Makhanda on Friday, running out 5-0 winners.

This is one of the oldest rivalries in the Eastern Cape and the game was played at a proper level of intensity, with the visitors dominating possession and the host school looking to soak up the pressure.

Grey managed to get on the score sheet early through a fine individual goal by midfielder Kian Cambier.

The youngest member of the starting XI pounced on a loose, bouncing ball and managed some superb aerial skills before burying it in the bottom corner.

Despite their dominance, Grey could not score again in the half and went into the break 1-0 up.

However, the floodgates opened in the third quarter as strikes from Michael Molenaar and Senz Mekuto, in the space of a few minutes, had the visitors easing 3-0 ahead.

St Andrew’s picked up a number of yellow cards in the final two quarters to make life difficult for themselves.

A rare drag flick finish from Cade Hoffmann made it 4-0 before an amazing solo effort on the reverse stick by captain Casey Keevy capped off a fine afternoon for Grey.

• On the rugby field, a brave St Andrew’s tackled their hearts out but were unable to contain the dominance of the Grey pack as the Gqeberha team cruised to a 40-5 victory.

With flyhalf Byron Forword in outstanding form, the visitors scored first when his cross kick was fielded by in-form right wing Sive Bwowe for a try. Forword added the conversion.

St Andrews struck back moments after the restart through Sean Conroy to trail 7-5.

The hosts then repelled wave after wave of Grey attacks before the visitors grabbed their second try after many phases deep in St Andrew’s territory.

Forword added the conversion and Grey went into the break with a handy 14-5 lead, but with St Andrew’s still in the game.

In the second half, though, the St Andrew’s resistance crumbled as Grey ran in four unanswered tries.

With their forwards taking control and using the maul to good effect, Kenneth Garrod and Jake Barnard scored from close range, while Forword, who slotted five out of six conversions, scored the try of the day, exploiting space next to the maul to sprint in from 40m out.

Imaani Pemba rubbed salt into the wounds of St Andrew’s as he scored after yet another dominant maul on fulltime.