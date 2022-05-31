If SA doesn’t protect its cyber infrastructure, God help us

A country as globally networked as SA should be taking the state and citizens’ wellbeing seriously. It’s not

Premium By Songezo Zibi -

This weekend’s edition of the Sunday Times led with a story by Sabelo Skiti, in which he reported on the extreme vulnerabilities of SA’s state IT infrastructure.



The problem is so bad that even President Cyril Ramaphosa’s information has been accessible to hackers, to the extent the journalist showed screenshots of it to the presidency...