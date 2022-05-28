Teammates ready to battle it out for SPAR Women’s 10km title

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni -

The battle lines have been drawn between teammates and home girls Selam Fente Gebre and Tadu Nare of Ethiopia ahead of the 2022 SPAR Women’s 10km Grand Prix race in Gqeberha.



The race will be run at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday morning over two 5km laps...