Court dismisses SAB's challenge to lockdown regulations banning sale of liquor

The regulations which prohibited the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor during 2020 were necessary for assisting and protecting the public and addressing other destructive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, notably the collapse of the health system.

The Western Cape High Court also found that minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had proven that the regulations represented the least restrictive means of achieving the purpose of immediately freeing up hospital facilities and services to people infected with Covid-19.

The court, in a two-to-one decision, on Friday dismissed an application by South African Breweries (SAB) against the regulations.

SAB had sought an order declaring that regulations 44 and 86 promulgated by the minister on December 29 2020 were unlawful and had no force and effect.

One of the grounds advanced by SAB was that the outright liquor ban — while leaving consumption unscathed — was unconstitutional because it denied the fundamental constitutional rights to trade freely and human dignity.