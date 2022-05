France’s Jeanjean in the limelight with remarkable win against Pliskova

French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean caused a major upset at the French Open when she destroyed former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2 in the second round on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Jeanjean is a former big hope of French tennis who ended up living on minimum wage after a knee injury suffered when she was 15 kept her off the courts for two years.

Dropped by Nike, who had given her a 10-year sponsorship deal, and by the French federation, who had assigned her a full-time coach when she was 12, Jeanjean went to study in the US at the Lynn University in Florida.

She came back to tennis after five years in the US only for her return to be slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I lived on minimum wage and I didn't live from day-to-day, but week after week. I put all the money I had into a week's worth of tournaments and if they went well I got another week, but if they went badly I didn't play for two months because it was financially impossible," she said.

whose early rise had drawn comparisons with Martina Hingis, will next face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 30th seed, or Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Third seed Paula Badosa outlasted Slovenia's Kaja Juvan before making sure of a third round spot with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 victory.