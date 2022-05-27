New Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane says he won’t be a ‘Hitler’

Arthur Zwane has promised not to be “a Hitler” as Kaizer Chiefs' new full-time coach while he spearheads the mission to bring back happy days to Amakhosi.

Zwane was confirmed as the new coach of hungry-for-success Chiefs on a three-year deal on Thursday with Dillon Sheppard named assistant coach.

The duo will be asked to lead the Soweto giants out of the gloomy situation that has seen the once “cup kings” of SA football go seven seasons without silverware.

Having been with the club for more than two decades as a player, development coach and member of the senior technical team, Zwane might be the person Chiefs need to restore the glory days of Amakhosi’s once-famously attractive style of play.

Zwane might have played for Orlando Pirates, Jomo Cosmos and other teams, but he is a Chiefs man in every aspect.