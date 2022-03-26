Umhlanga rule at Lifesaving SA national club champs

There was joy for many local stars from the Eastern Cape region at the DHL Lifesaving SA Surf National Club Championships, but collectively it was KwaZulu-Natal’s Umhlanga who rocked the junior and senior divisions.

Summerstrand’s Christian Davidson (in the juniors and seniors), Kings Beach’s Keagan Cooke (seniors), Summerstrand’s Kiera van Heerden (juniors) and the Kings Beach duo of Deyer Jordan and Canaar Brice (the respective U17 and U15 Flags winners) also experienced that golden feeling.

But the day belonged to Umhlanga with the teenage pairing of Tatum Botha and Saskia Hockly absolutely supreme in taking multiple golds in the U19 junior division and also in the seniors.

Umhlanga’s Nicolette Challenor also did the double in winning gold in the U19 juniors and in the seniors in the flags and sprints respectively.

Botha, so talented and dominant in the junior age groups for the past few years, won the U19 iron title, which didn’t surprise too many. But her victory over Amica de Jager in the final of the female senior iron race was just stunning.

Hockly also did the double in the U19 Single Ski and senior Single Ski, where she beat De Jager.

If it was not Umhlanga winning, then KwaZulu-Natal was present on the podium through individuals from Marine, Durban Surf and Pirates, with the latter’s Luke Nisbet taking the prestigious gold in the men’s open iron race.

Earlier, Botha’s Umhlanga Rocks teammate Tannah Smith won the U17 female iron title and Fish Hoek’s Georgia Singe took gold in the U15 female iron title.

There were also golds for Clifton’s Naor Lombard in the U19 board, for Summerstrand’s Davidson in the U19 male swim/run/swim, Kings Beach’s Jordan in the U17 swim/run/swim and Fish Hoek’s Wade Beukes in the U15 swim/run/awim and U15 board.

Umhlanga’s Matthew Coetzer won the U17 board and Fish Hoek’s Cody Abrahams took gold in the U19 male beach flags. East London’s Jema Tarr took gold in the U17 beach Flags and Kings Beach’s Yanelisa Nomoyi was the best in the U15 beach flags for females.

The surf championships end on Saturday, as do the Nippers pool championships at Newton Park. — Lifesaving SA