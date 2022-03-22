Summerstrand stamp early authority on lifesaving champs

Defending champions and Bay powerhouse Summerstrand made the early statement on the first two days of the 2022 DHL Lifesaving SA National Club Championships in Gqeberha, winning the Masters and providing early impact in the Nippers events.

Summerstrand finished the Masters with 410 points, which included 11 first places.

Clifton, who led the first places with 19 podium visits, were second overall with 309 points and Fish Hoek were third with 303 points.

Monday’s action saw the Nippers take to the surf and sand in the U14, U12 and U10 category and defending champions Summerstrand made the early running in the U14s, leading Clifton and Fish Hoek.

In the under-12s, Fish Hoek were prominent ahead of Llandudno and Plettenberg Bay, while in the U10s Clifton held a slight advantage over Summerstrand and hosts Kings Beach.

When it came to the Masters, you could say that veteran couple Dawid and Nikki Mocke ran amok.

The Masters traditionally opens proceedings of the week-long event that sees more than 1,200 of SA’s finest lifesaving competitors compete in the Open, Junior, Seniors and Nippers categories, in the surf, on the sand and in the impressive Newton Park pool arena.

Most of the 2021 winners are back in Gqeberha, with KwaZulu-Natal’s Amica de Jager among those sure to podium several times during the course of the week.

De Jager was one of the most talented teenagers to progress into the Open division and once there she has dominated in most events.

The Mocke husband-and-wife duo of Dawid and Nikki are iconic names in lifesaving and paddling and the two set the standard on the opening day of the championships.

The Mockes are world champion paddlers from Fish Hoek and they won the prestigious Iron competition for men and women respectively.

The couple, who started the Surfski School in 2002, have always been synonymous with lifesaving and with success in the sport and in paddling.

The Mockes met as teenagers and have been married for 19 years, during which time Nikki represented SA at the 2008 Olympics and Dawid was the World Surfski Series Champion four times between 2009 and 2012.

Nikki has made 18 national teams for lifesaving marathon canoe and sprint canoe paddling and in 1998 was crowned world champion marathon paddler.

She was also the world lifesaving surfski champion in 2004 and in 2003 she set the Guinness World Record when she paddled from Cuba to Florida in the US.

Nearly 20 years on and there is still no stopping the Mockes when it comes to competitive lifesaving and paddling.

Nikki starred among the female 40-44 age grouping, winning three golds, two silvers and bronze in the beach flags.

Dawid won four golds and a silver in the male 40-44 age grouping. — Lifesaving SA