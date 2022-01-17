Naomi Osaka finding joy again as she kicks off Australian Open title defence

Naomi Osaka said she is enjoying her tennis again and is having fun on the Tour after the defending champion overcame an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio in her opening round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The Japanese 24-year-old, who also triumphed at Melbourne Park in 2019, won 6-3 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena, removing any doubts about her fitness after she withdrew from a recent tune-up event due to an abdominal injury.

The former world number one has slipped to 14th in the rankings after a tumultuous 2021 season, during which she struggled with mental health issues and pulled out of the French Open after a row over required media appearances.

After losing in the third round of the US Open in September, a tearful Osaka said she was unsure when she would play again.