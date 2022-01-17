Renault’s 2021 worldwide group sales fall 4.5%
French carmaker Renault said on Monday its 2021 worldwide group sales had fallen 4.5% to 2,696,401 vehicles amid difficult market conditions.
Renault, which also makes Dacia and Lada cars, said the group's order backlog in Europe had doubled compared with 2020 and amounted to more than three months of sales.
