Radisson Blu a home away from home for cycle tour riders
Summerstrand hotel to offer host of accommodation facilities for February event
The Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha will again be a home away from home for visiting riders in the 2022 The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The four-star Summerstrand establishment will offer unparalleled accommodation opportunities for riders and officials during the 36th edition of the event, which will take place in February.
The two-week festival of cycling starts with the mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 13, followed by the road programme at Pollok Beach in the Friendly City on February 19 and 20.
The road events conveniently finish within walking distance of the Radisson Blu Hotel, a venue which has become an integral part of the sports tourism profile in Gqeberha.
Marketing manager Sigourney Bruintjies said the organisation had positioned itself as a supporter of initiatives that showcased the beauty of the Eastern Cape.
“These initiatives shed light on the capabilities of Nelson Mandela Bay businesses and The Herald Cycle Tour is very much part of that,” she said.
“It is such a prestigious event, and we couldn’t be prouder to be part of an offering that is focused on developing the culture of cycling and has other positive effects on development projects in the Bay.”
She said the hotel was looking forward to welcoming out-of-town cyclists and providing quality accommodation in a setting that catered for a broad clientele.
“The Herald Cycle Tour draws an international crowd which embodies the confident individual who easily switches between the business and leisure mindset,” Bruintjies said.
“We offer a positive and personalised service in stylish spaces, ensuring an unforgettable experience for local and international guests participating in the tour.
“Our staff’s ‘Yes, I can’ spirit echoes through how we take care of guests, providing them with memorable moments through service and attention to detail.”
She said the partnership covered complimentary rooms as well as preferential rates for pro teams, race officials and riders.
Meeting venues, as well as prizes for lucky draw and social media giveaways, are also on the five-course menu.
Bruintjies said they welcomed all riders because they were an inspiration for others.
“To participants, we just want to say push through every obstacle you’re faced with as you pedal along the routes — you never know who’s watching and who you could be inspiring.”
The Herald Cycle Tour’s programme provides plenty of opportunities for old and young as well as the social and serious, embodying its slogan Live to Ride.
The 80km Extreme, on February 13, is the feature off-road event.
Other options are the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 30km Tandem, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.
The road programme on Sunday February 20 is anchored by the 106km Classic for various racing categories.
On the same day, the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems plays a supporting role.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash take place at the same venue the day before.
Those who opt to race the feature events in the mountain bike and road disciplines can target the Ultimate Quest title.
Online entries close at midnight on February 6.
For more information or to enter, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za.
