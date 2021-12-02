Radisson Blu a home away from home for cycle tour riders

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha will again be a home away from home for visiting riders in the 2022 The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The four-star Summerstrand establishment will offer unparalleled accommodation opportunities for riders and officials during the 36th edition of the event, which will take place in February.

The two-week festival of cycling starts with the mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 13, followed by the road programme at Pollok Beach in the Friendly City on February 19 and 20.

The road events conveniently finish within walking distance of the Radisson Blu Hotel, a venue which has become an integral part of the sports tourism profile in Gqeberha.