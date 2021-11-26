Warriors grill WP to claim innings victory at St George's Park

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



A superb bowling performance by the Gbets Warriors was enough to secure a convincing innings and 114-run victory after destroying the Western Province batting line-up in their CSA Division 1, 4-Day Franchise Series clash at St George’s Park on Friday.



Another solid performance by the home side, this time with the ball, saw the Warriors bundle WP out for 173 in their second innings after they slumped to 79 all-out in just 29 overs in their first innings...