Mhani in EP coaching hot seat after Div’s exit

Ex-Border Bulldogs coach has work cut out, with start to season looming

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Experienced former Border Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani has been thrust into the hot seat and handed the tough job of transforming EP’s ailing Elephants into a winning Currie Cup outfit.



Mhani was appointed after the hasty departure of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers, who left to enter the political arena...