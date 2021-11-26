WATCH LIVE | Health minister interacts with media on new Covid-19 variant
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are hosting a virtual question and answer media session on Friday.
This comes after a media briefing held by the department on Thursday on the latest developments around a new Covid-19 variant, called B.1.1.529, which was recently detected in SA.
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and his deputy, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, are hosting a Q&A on the latest developments around the Covid-19 variant, called B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa.
