‘Boks must be ready to pull trigger’
Elton Jantjies has crucial role to play against top Scotland defence — coach
In a Test where scoring opportunities could be scarce, the Springboks must be on high alert and ready to pull the trigger at short notice against Scotland on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber says.
After starting their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Wales with a narrow 23-18 win in Cardiff, the Boks now face a confident Scotland side at Murrayfield (kickoff 3pm SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.