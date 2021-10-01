Herald Cycle Tour big part of metro’s sporting plans

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is continuing its drive to become a sporting destination of choice by partnering with the iconic The Herald Cycle Tour in Gqeberha.

This 36th edition, taglined Live to Ride, starts with the mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 13, followed by the road programme at Pollok Beach on February 19 and 20.

Having showcased the region for more than three decades and believed to be the second oldest cycling event in the country, metro spokesperson Rebecca Nyangaresi-Gatang’i said it made sense to come on board as title sponsors.

“We have taken a deliberate decision to strategically position ourselves as a sporting destination and this is reflected in our integrated development plan and events policy,” she said.

“On this basis, it made sense for us to enter into a partnership with The Herald to work towards achieving that objective.”

Nyangaresi-Gatang’i said there would be multiple spin-offs for the city.