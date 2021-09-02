Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit

Coco Gauff said her defeat to former champion Sloane Stephens at the US Open had highlighted the shortcomings in her game but the 17-year-old is convinced she will get her hands on a Grand Slam title one day.

The American became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier and she has steadily climbed up the rankings, reaching number 23.

However, she was no match for 2017 champion Stephens in their first career meeting, going down 6-4 6-2 to the 28-year-old in the second round.

"The goal is always to win, so obviously I think I can do a lot better," Gauff said.

"I think today's match showed what I need to improve on.

"Singles-wise, I think I have a lot to work on. I'm going to go back to work once this is over."

Gauff said reaching a maiden quarter-final at the French Open was the standout for her in 2021, during which she also made the fourth round at Wimbledon.

"I feel like I've learned that I'm capable of making it far in slams," said Gauff, who also won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this year. "I think if I tighten up a few things, that I'm capable of winning one.

"The past couple of slams I've lost to players that have gone to the quarters or won eventually, so it shows that I'm there.

"I feel like there's just an experience lacking that I have. I definitely think it shows. I think that I just need to play more matches so I feel more comfortable on the pressure moments."

Victoria Azarenka moved into the third round with a 6-3 7-6 (1) win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini, saying she was happy to be back playing in front of crowds at Flushing Meadows, especially vaccinated fans.

Azarenka made it to the final last year before losing to Naomi Osaka but did it in empty stadiums as Covid-19 restrictions barred spectators from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

This year the fans are back but only those who have proof of vaccination and the 18th-seeded Belarusian admitted confusion over why the rules do not extend to players as well.

"It was great to be back playing in front of fans and mostly vaccinated," said the twice Australian Open champion, who pulled out of a WTA Tour event in April because it coincided with her scheduled Covid-19 vaccination.

"To me that's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not.

"So I think that in my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point, like other leagues are doing.

"I don't see the point of stalling it, because I think we all want to be safe, we all want to continue doing our jobs."

The New York City mayor's office last week mandated proof of vaccine to enter Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the major puts on its prime time matches.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) then elected to extend the vaccine requirement to all attendees aged 12 or older entering the sprawling facility.

Both the WTA and ATP has urged players to get vaccinated but some have expressed reservations and declared the decision a freedom of choice.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka sent Slovenian Tamara Zidansek packing in just under an hour, rolling through to the third round of the US Open with a 6-3 6-1 win.

The Belarusian broke her opponent in the first game and never ceded the momentum as Zidansek struggled with her serve, committing four double faults, and making 19 unforced errors.

Sabalenka fired off 24 winners compared to just eight from her opponent in the lopsided match, as she dominated from the baseline and made only 10 unforced errors.

It was a significant improvement from her opening match on Monday, when the Wimbledon semi-finalist beat Serbian Nina Stojanovic despite 42 unforced errors over three sets.

Sabalenka faces American Danielle Collins in the third round as she continues her bid for a maiden major title.

