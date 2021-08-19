‘Big E’ excited to see John Cena back in action
Money in the Bank winner blown away by return of legendary professional wrestler
WWE Money in the Bank contract winner Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, says he is excited to see legendary professional wrestler John Cena back in action.
Cena was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 in a “Firefly Fun House” match with Bray Wyatt in April 2020.
The 44-year-old film star has since been busy with his acting career. He is starring in three major 2021 releases, including F9 and The Suicide Squad.
Cena announced his comeback at the WWE Money in the Bank event in July and has already scheduled a return fight against long-time rival Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on Friday night.
Big E said he watched Cena’s announcing his comeback performance and confrontation with Roman Reigns as a fan.
“It can be very easy to get jaded when you’ve been around so long and you feel like you’ve seen so many things and matches, but that was one of the loudest reactions I can remember,” Big E said.
“That’s an all-time great reaction. Seeing these two Titans line up, guys who have history, who have gone back and forth on the mic before.
“Roman is a guy who’s not going to just step aside.
“Seeing Cena back and in front of Roman, I feel like for a moment I stopped being a co-worker, I stopped being a WWE superstar, and I just became a fan.”
Reflecting on Sunday where he was crowned the WWE Money in the Bank winner, Big E said it was an overwhelming feeling.
“Oh man, I had people reach out to me and tell me, ‘It was kind of different you in front of crowds’.
“I tried my best to be enthusiastic in the Thunderdome era, but there is nothing like being in front of a live audience.
“There’s this real excitement about being back, being in front of crowds.
“I’m just appreciative of that energy, of people being behind me and supporting me.
“It felt like it was a big moment.
“I think a lot of that is because of the people I was in the ring with.
“I felt like when I looked at the eight men that were in that match, it was stacked and I think one of the most stacked line-ups you could see for Money in the Bank.
“It’s a night that I’ll remember for a very long time.”
Big E said his fellow MITB ladder competitors gave him a pretty hard time on match day.
“Ricochet is ridiculous, the dive from the ladder to the rope.
“I don’t understand how he moves that way — he’s just incredible in the ring.
“I feel like there are so many elements of that match.
“Kevin Owens is a maniac — he’s not afraid to put his body through incredibly painful things.
“Pretty much everyone had a moment; we’ve seen Drew dive before, that’s not super special, but it IS special.
“I don’t know if people understand how large Drew McIntyre is.
“He is a very large man to be taking off like that.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.