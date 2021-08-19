‘Big E’ excited to see John Cena back in action

WWE Money in the Bank contract winner Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, says he is excited to see legendary professional wrestler John Cena back in action.

Cena was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 in a “Firefly Fun House” match with Bray Wyatt in April 2020.

The 44-year-old film star has since been busy with his acting career. He is starring in three major 2021 releases, including F9 and The Suicide Squad.

Cena announced his comeback at the WWE Money in the Bank event in July and has already scheduled a return fight against long-time rival Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on Friday night.

Big E said he watched Cena’s announcing his comeback performance and confrontation with Roman Reigns as a fan.

“It can be very easy to get jaded when you’ve been around so long and you feel like you’ve seen so many things and matches, but that was one of the loudest reactions I can remember,” Big E said.

“That’s an all-time great reaction. Seeing these two Titans line up, guys who have history, who have gone back and forth on the mic before.

“Roman is a guy who’s not going to just step aside.