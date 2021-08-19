Frans ready to hit Cape Town Marathon
The countdown has begun for top Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans ahead of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on October 17.
Frans, 31, has been in good form locally and has excelled in both the NMB Road Running Series and the Cross Country Series...
