Body of suspected mob justice victim found

The body of a suspected mob justice victim was found along Addo Road in Motherwell on Thursday morning.

The man, Zwolethu Songotsha, 27, had been stabbed several times in the head and upper body.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body was found at about 8.30am.

“It is suspected that the community meted out their own punishment on him after accusing him of theft.

“Ikamvelihle police are investigating a case of murder.

“Any person with information that can assist police in this investigation can contact Ikamvelihle Detective Captain Debbie Steyn on 082-394-8369,” Beetge said.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Acting district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll warned residents against taking the law into their own hands as this was a criminal offence.

“Every citizen must abide by the law and inform police of any suspect/s or call police if you [residents] manage to arrest an alleged suspect.

“[We must] avoid any further criminal acts through mob justice.

“Mob justice is not a solution and will not be tolerated,” Koll said.

