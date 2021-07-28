Knockout specialist Okolo hopes to defend title soon

Motherwell professional heads back to the gym to prepare for future challengers after Bay victory

World Boxing Federation Africa champion Thembani Okolo is hoping his recent win will not deter challengers from attempting to wrest his title away.



The diminutive mini-flyweight fighter, who sees himself as a “bit of a knockout specialist”, lived up to that billing at the Nangoza Jebe Hall when he stopped Phumlani Maloni in their fight at the Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promotions Extravaganza on Sunday...