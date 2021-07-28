Western Cape reaches 1-million vaccinations milestone, health workers’ infection rate drops

Between May and July 2020, 4,525 health workers were infected, and in the second wave the number dropped to 3,633 . Since the vaccination rollout, the province has reported 679 infections among staff and 501 active cases.

Gauteng has administered the most vaccinations with 1.6-million, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1.3-million, according to the latest statistics released by the health department.

SA is nearing the 7-million mark as cumulative vaccinations nationally stand at 6.8-million.

In a national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA administers more than 240,000 vaccines every weekday. He said the country would receive more Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to cover the remainder of the year.

“Within the next two to three months, we are scheduled to receive around 31-million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. This supply pipeline means there will be sufficient vaccine doses available for the rest of the year”.