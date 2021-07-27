Nozipho Bell waits patiently for next challenge
When a fight comes, I will be ready, says new champion as she works hard to revive career
New SA junior-flyweight champion Nozipho Bell is happy to defend her title against anyone who steps into the ring with her as she looks forward to further reviving her career.
The Walmer Township professional boxer captured a fifth national title when she overcame Cape Town’s Ntombokuqala Tolashe in 10 rounds in New Brighton on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.