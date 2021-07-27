Nozipho Bell waits patiently for next challenge

When a fight comes, I will be ready, says new champion as she works hard to revive career

PREMIUM

New SA junior-flyweight champion Nozipho Bell is happy to defend her title against anyone who steps into the ring with her as she looks forward to further reviving her career.



The Walmer Township professional boxer captured a fifth national title when she overcame Cape Town’s Ntombokuqala Tolashe in 10 rounds in New Brighton on Sunday...