Gymnast Simone Biles out of team event, can still get medal

Simone Biles' quest to become the greatest female Olympian here in Tokyo took a bizarre twist on Tuesday, when she dropped out of the women's team event after one vault.

After a disappointing attempt in the first rotation, the American was signified by an 'R' on the competitor list before the bars began, indicating she would not continue in the competition.

The International Gymnastics Federation said she would play no further part in the team event, but said she would still receive a medal if the heavily favoured U.S. ended up on the podium.

Biles had been bidding for a record six gold medals in Tokyo, but USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old's continue participation in the Games was uncertain.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," said USA Gymnastics. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles had been leading the United States' defence of their women's gymnastics team title, and is looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.