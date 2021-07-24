How Team SA fared on day one in Tokyo

It was a challenging opening day for Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

Stefan De Bod was the only rider of the three South Africans to finish the men’s road race, while there were struggles for the men’s pairs and men’s four rowers, while our only judo player went out in the first round.

The women’s water polo team were beaten in their historical Olympic debut and the men’s hockey team also tasted defeat.

For a complete breakdown of how Team SA fared on Saturday, see below.

CYCLING

Men’s Road Race: Gold went to Richard Carapez of Ecuador, followed by Belgium’s Wout van Aert and Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar. Team SA’s Nicholas Dlamini was in the five-man lead breakaway and was eventually swallowed up by the peloton with 48km to go after a brave ride. He’d been in the lead group for 186km for the tough 234km route, caught on Mount Fiji. Stefan De Bod led the Team SA challenge over the finish line, in 52nd position (6hr 16 min 53 sec), 11:27 minutes behind the winner. Dlamini and Ryan Gibbons recorded DNFs.

HOCKEY

Men’s Pool B: SA 1 Great Britain 3. Great Britain scored after 2 min from a penalty corner, but Matthew Guise-Brown made it 1-1 after 13 min, also from a penalty corner. The visitors reclaimed the advantage in the 32nd min and then sealed the issue in the 55th min with a third goal.

Women’s Pool A: Ireland 2 SA 0. It was a case of eight in the world beating 16th but SA were anything but outclassed. A goal in each half was enough to settle the issue in the way of the match favourites, though.