Magwaza ready for war at Nangoza Jebe

Walmer Township boxer Sanele Magwaza has earmarked his fight against Duncan Village's Luzuko Siyo as the beginning of his journey to the top of the World Boxing Federation bantamweight division.



The two men square off in a 12-round battle for the division’s vacant WBF Intercontinental title at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday...