Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga breaks his silence after his four-year ban

Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has broken his silence after his four-year ban and the long jumper has issued an apology to his family and South Africans.

His apology came after his ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria.

“From the sincerest part of my heart‚ I want to take this opportunity to apologise to my family‚ supporters‚ followers and every person in this world that believed in Luvo Manyonga‚” he said.

“I am in process of working on myself and fixing my innermost demons. Much love to all #workinprogress.”