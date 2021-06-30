Nelson Mandela Bay’s Maartens can’t wait for Tokyo Games
Water polo goalkeeper over the moon after selection for SA’s Olympics squad
Gqeberha water polo player Meghan Maartens struggled to describe her emotions after her selection for the SA women’s team taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan from July 23.
The 22-year-old was one of three Bay players to be selected for the women’s squad, alongside Ashleigh Vaughn and Yanah Gerber, who was selected as a reserve. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.