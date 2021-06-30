Nelson Mandela Bay’s Maartens can’t wait for Tokyo Games

Water polo goalkeeper over the moon after selection for SA’s Olympics squad

Gqeberha water polo player Meghan Maartens struggled to describe her emotions after her selection for the SA women’s team taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan from July 23.



The 22-year-old was one of three Bay players to be selected for the women’s squad, alongside Ashleigh Vaughn and Yanah Gerber, who was selected as a reserve. ..