Jacob Zuma’s fate captured

Former president has to hand himself over to begin jail term, but supporters seek pardon

Jacob Zuma’s supporters are hoping President Cyril Ramaphosa will grant his predecessor a presidential pardon, but legal experts doubt whether that will come to pass.



Zuma, who previously declared he had no problem with going to prison as he had served 10 years on Robben Island, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Tuesday after defying a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which had compelled him to testify at the state capture inquiry. ..