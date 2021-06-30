Jacob Zuma’s fate captured
Former president has to hand himself over to begin jail term, but supporters seek pardon
Jacob Zuma’s supporters are hoping President Cyril Ramaphosa will grant his predecessor a presidential pardon, but legal experts doubt whether that will come to pass.
Zuma, who previously declared he had no problem with going to prison as he had served 10 years on Robben Island, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Tuesday after defying a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which had compelled him to testify at the state capture inquiry. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.