Harris, Anderson fly SA flag at Wimbledon

Lloyd Harris might have an easier route to the final than compatriot Kevin Anderson, on paper at least, but both South Africans will be looking to stun the favourites at the Wimbledon tennis championships starting in London on Monday.

Harris will face Ricardas Berankis in the opening round of the men’s singles competition after being drawn against the Lithuanian veteran on Friday.

Competing in the main draw at his 11th Grand Slam tournament, the rising SA star will hope to take another big step forward in his career after showing fine form throughout the 2021 season.

Anderson, meanwhile, will open his campaign against Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile, who booked his place in the main draw through the qualifying rounds.

Anderson has progressed beyond the third round in four of his last six appearances at the All-England Club, reaching the final in 2018, and the former world No 5 will be eager for another good run.

He will have a tough time of it, however, and if he wins his first-round match he will meet world No 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in round two.

Renowned SA doubles player Raven Klaasen will represent the country in the doubles event with his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer may be closing in on his 40th birthday, but still believes he can challenge for a ninth Wimbledon title if he gets on a roll when the grass-court Slam starts next week.

The All England Club is as familiar to Federer as his own backyard, but he has played only a handful of tournaments in the past 18 months because of knee surgery.

His loss to Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle last week, a venue where he has won 10 titles, raised valid questions about his form.

Federer expressed his own disappointment with that match and his attitude on court, but he said on Saturday that there would be no repeat of that at Wimbledon.

“There’s ways to lose and a standard I set for myself how I go about things,” Federer told reporters in a pre-tournament media conference conducted via Zoom — one of the many changes as the tournament returns after last year’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m pumped up. I know I can do so much better.”

“I don’t know what it was, to be honest,” Federer added of his Halle setback.

“But I think I’ve got to take the positives out of these last few weeks, that I’m actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance.

“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it’s very much possible.”

Despite being the king of Wimbledon, Federer has found himself in the same strict bubble as every other player in the draw this year, rather than in his usual plush rented house with his family a stroll away from the grounds.

Like all the players, he will be staying in the Park Plaza hotel in central London and will have to abide by the strict Covid-19 protocols which limit their entourage to three people, including coaches and physios.

“It’s the bubble. It doesn’t matter what the (hotel) room size is, whatever, it’s just living the bubble life is different,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

“Took me some getting used to the first day or two, understanding where were allowed to go, what we’re allowed to do.

“Same thing with the on-site protocols. How does it work? By now I’ve gotten used to it. I’m embracing it. I’m OK with it. — Reuters