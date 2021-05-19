Comrades star Gatebe to race in Gqeberha on Sunday
Comrades Marathon course record-holder David Gatebe will be among the elite athletes lining up at the start of the men’s race in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday.
Gatebe’s manager, Blackie Swart, of the Impala Running Club in Rustenburg, said he would not predict a podium finish but confirmed his athlete would be taking part and was in top form for the race. ..
