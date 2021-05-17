Mjoli continues domination of NMB Cross Country Series

Ikhamva Athletics Club road runner Nwabisa Mjoli has kept her lead in the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Series in the women’s series.

The 29-year-old won her third title of the five-race series at the weekend when she crossed the finish line in the 10km race in 37 minutes and 10 seconds, a massive improvement on her previous win of 38:55.

In the first race of the series, she finished in 39:40.

She was followed by Sizibule Dibela of Chillie Athletics Club in 50:33 and Nosake Jama of Vukani took third position in 56:51.

The race took place at the Gelvandale Sports Fields on Saturday.

The men’s 10km was once again dominated by Melikhaya Frans, 31, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, who is in prime form and improved his winning time to finish in 30:50 from his 31:24 in the second edition.

He was followed by Andile Motwana, 24, of Nedbank Running Club in 31:08 and, in third place, Xolisa Ndlumbini of Vukani in 32:14.

The third NMB Cross Country series was well-supported, with nearly 400 athletes competing this weekend.

“The strong number of participating athletes shows that our local runners are hungry for race action,” EP Athletics cross country chair Attie Williams said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Series consists of five meetings earmarked to prepare the athletes for the upcoming national championships.

Andre Ketchem of X-Cel won the 4km senior men in 12:33, followed by George Ntshiliza of Nedbank in 12:51 and Siyabonga Rofuzana of Act athletics club in 13:08.

The top three senior women to finish the 4km were Kayla Nell, 27, of Charlo Athletics Club in 15:01, followed by Amber Rayners, 19, of X-Cel athletics club in 15:36, and Siphokazi Nojoko, 26, of Act Athletics Club in 17:38.

Popular top local runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi of Nedbank came first in her age category, 35-39, in a time of 14:52.

The remaining cross country events are at the Fairview Sports Grounds in Overbaakens on June 5 and 19.

HeraldLIVE