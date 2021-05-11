Manengela turns attention to bantamweight title shot
Zwide-based mixed martial arts fighter preparing for the big one
Professional mixed martial arts fighter Sindile Manengela will leave no stone unturned as he starts preparations for his shot at the bantamweight title in the Extreme Fighting Championship later in 2021.
Manengela put his name in contention for a title shot after a winning return to the cage at EFC 85 at the weekend. ..
