Frans, Mjoli clinch cross country series titles

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runners Melikhaya Frans and Nwabisa Mjoli, both from Ikhamva Athletics Club, were the biggest winners at the second edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Series, which took place on Saturday at St Albans Correctional Services.

Frans crossed the finish line first in the men’s race in a time of 31 minutes and 24 seconds, while Mjoli clocked a time of 38:55 to win the women’s race.

For the first time, due to Covid-19 restrictions, primary school athletes could participate in the series.

Schools’ participation boosted the number of entries to the biggest turnout in eight years.

EP Athletics cross country chair Attie Williams said the number of participating athletes doubled from the first edition, with more than 400 athletes competing this weekend and the primary school athletes making up nearly 200 entries.

“Both cross country and track and field are the base for any successful road runner and this is the source of our regional development channel for young talented athletes this year, ” Eastern Province Athletics vice-president Irene van Eeden said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Series will consist of five meetings earmarked to prepare the athletes for the upcoming national championships.

Prize money has been allocated to the top five male and female athletes participating in the 10km and 4km.

Emma Kruse, 16-year-old pupil from DSG and a silver medallist for the U18 800m in the recent SA Track & Field Championships, stole the show with an excellent finish in the U16 4km with a time of 15:53.

The next cross country series will take place at St Albans Correctional Services on May 15, with the fourth and final series at Fairview Sports Grounds in Overbaakens on June 5 and 19.

Leading results:

Men, 10km: 1 Melikhaya Frans (Ikhamva Athletics Club) 31:24; 2 Andile Motwana (Nedbank Running Club) 31:38; 3 Mariano Eesou (Bestmed Madibaz) 33:17; 4 George Ntshiliza (Nedbank Running Club) 33:27

4km: 1 Andile Motwana (Nedbank Running Club) 12:5; 2 Mariano Eesou (Bestmed Madibaz) 13:15; 3 Andre Ketchem (X-Cel ) 13:22; 3 Gift Chigomarawa (Nedbank Running Club) 13:44; 4 Siyabonga Rhafuza (Act Athletics Club) 13:50

Women, 10km: 1 Nwabisa Mjoli (Ikhamva Athletics Club) 38:55; 2 Ntombesintu Mfunzi (Nedbank Running Club) 43:40; 3 Dibela Sizibule (Eskom Athletics Club, Border) 52:09.

4km: 1 Lara de Bloe (Varsity College) and Amber Rayners (X-Cel) 16:18; 3 Kayla Nell (Charlo Athletics Club) 16:28.

