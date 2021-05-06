Bay athletes crack nod for World Junior Champs squad
High performance athletics coach Jessi Kahn (nee Heatley) will be hard at work putting her athletes through their paces after two of them were selected to attend the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi later this year.
Pearson High old boy Mondray Barnard, 18, and current Pearson star Ryan Jordan, 17, will don the green and gold after they were named in the 56-member squad set to fly the national flag at the world championships in Nairobi in August. ..
