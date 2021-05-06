Vehicle used in cash-in-transit heist registered in name of one accused, court hears

PREMIUM

The vehicle used in the cash-in-transit heist at a petrol station in Gqeberha was registered in the name of one of the five people standing trial in the high court in Gqeberha.



This and further incriminating evidence, including bank transactions on the day of the robbery, emerged on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.