Vehicle used in cash-in-transit heist registered in name of one accused, court hears
The vehicle used in the cash-in-transit heist at a petrol station in Gqeberha was registered in the name of one of the five people standing trial in the high court in Gqeberha.
This and further incriminating evidence, including bank transactions on the day of the robbery, emerged on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.