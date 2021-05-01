Mashele claims first national half marathon title

A blistering turn of pace in the final 500m saw Precious Mashele dethrone reigning champion Stephen Mokoka to win his first national title in the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon on Saturday morning.

Mashele took the crown home after crossing the line in 1 min, 01.17 secs at the event which incorporated the SA Half Marathon Championships in Gqeberha in the first elite road race in SA since the Covid-19 pandemic shut the sport down from March 2020.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Brillian Kipkoech made it two wins out of two on SA soil when she won in a fast 1:07.32.

After a slow start, with a bunch of 20 athletes going through 10km 29:50, defending champion Stephen Mokoka surged ahead after the 15km mark taking Mashele with him as well as new kid on the block Mbuleli Mathanga and Kenya’s Felix Kibitok, the fastest man in the field.

With just under 2km left, Mashele clawed his way back and passed Mokoka with 500m to go, an attack to which the former champion had no answer.

The second half was a much faster affair as Mokoka ended second while up and coming KZNA athlete Mbuleli Mathanga took six seconds off his personal best to finish third.

The Kenyan, in only her second visit to SA, was favourite to win along with Namibia’s Helalia Johannes.

Kipkoech entered the race with a personal best time of 66:56 and Johannes with a 68:10.