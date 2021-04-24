Nontshinga survives late knock-down to win title eliminator

PREMIUM

A knock down by Filipino Christian Araneta sparked some anxious moments in the Sive Nontshinga but it was too little too late to save the visitor from defeat in their IBF world junior-flyweight title eliminator at Boardwalk Casino in Gqeberha on Saturday night.



Nontshinga appeared to control the fight as he flicked his jab and used lateral movement to avoid the Filipino's left hand...

