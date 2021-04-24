Ntwanambi fails in bid to dethrone Chauke
Luyanda Ntwanambi may not possess crippling power but the 22-year-old has arguably the most survival tricks in the ring.
How he managed to weather the seventh round storm when he was virtually out on his feet in his SA flyweight title and WBO Global title clash against Jackson Chauke is a mystery...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.