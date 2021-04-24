Ntwanambi fails in bid to dethrone Chauke

PREMIUM

Luyanda Ntwanambi may not possess crippling power but the 22-year-old has arguably the most survival tricks in the ring.



How he managed to weather the seventh round storm when he was virtually out on his feet in his SA flyweight title and WBO Global title clash against Jackson Chauke is a mystery...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.