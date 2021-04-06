Malesela unlikely to ever go back to Chippa: 'It's just the firing and hiring part that is happening'

Dan Malesela says he is unlikely to ever go back to Chippa United as his frequent dismissals by trigger-happy club owner Siviwe Mpengesi have taken a huge toll on his family‚ especially on his children.

Malesela was in his fourth stint as Chippa coach when Mpengesi once again pulled the trigger after the Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) club were handed an embarrassing 5-1 thrashing by Maritzburg United in a league match at the weekend.

The hapless coach told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that his on-and-off relationship with the fickle and notoriously impatient Mpengesi has embarrassed his family.

“I may never go back to Chippa and even if I want to go back in the future‚ my family will not allow me because this is very strenuous‚” he said as he travelled from the Eastern Cape to Pretoria.

“For me to go back‚ that contract would need to have serious clauses. For example‚ it must clearly stipulate that you can’t release me before a certain number of matches are completed.