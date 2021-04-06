Bernard Parker is not desperate to resolve a new contract with Kaizer Chiefs‚ and his agency has resolved to not look at it “seriously until closer to the end of the season”‚ the player’s intermediary Mike Makaab has said.

Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup star Parker‚ part of Makaab’s agency Prosport International’s extensive stable‚ is one of a group of at least seven players at Chiefs whose contracts end in June.

At 35‚ Parker’s negotiations to remain — should that be his wish — at the club he will have served for exactly a decade come June will not be a sure thing.

Many Chiefs fans have increasingly often made a scapegoat of the forward as goals have been harder to come by.

Coaches though — including incumbent Gavin Hunt and his predecessor Ernst Middendorp — still value the player’s less noticeable‚ but still highly intelligent‚ contribution.