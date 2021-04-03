Sport

Gqeberha boxer Nozipho Bell's SA title hopes must go on hold

PREMIUM
By Mesuli Zifo - 03 April 2021

Nozipho Bell's dream of fighting for the national title has been thwarted after organisers gave her a six-round bout instead.

Gqeberha's most famous woman boxer will face Asandiswa Nxokwana in a six-round junior lightweight bout at the April 24 tournament...

