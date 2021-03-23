Bay’s Jamie Riddle takes silver at nationals
Triathlete finishes behind Olympic medallist Schoeman in Free State race
Nelson Mandela Bay triathlete Jamie Riddle was already looking ahead to getting back to the start line with the aim of breaking into higher ranks in the sport.
Riddle put on another solid performance as he came home in second position, beaten only by seasoned triathlete and Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman in what was a tough Free State SA Triathlon championship race at Maselspoort on Saturday. ..
