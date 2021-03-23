Annah Watkinson makes fine comeback after accident
Three months ago she was in ICU fighting for her life but on Saturday top South African professional triathlete Annah Watkinson finished on the podium at the SA Triathlon Championships.
The 39-year-old, originally from Nelspruit and well-known to Eastern Cape triathlon followers, narrowly escaped death after being hit by a taxi in December 2020, while running...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.