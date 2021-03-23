Annah Watkinson makes fine comeback after accident

PREMIUM

Three months ago she was in ICU fighting for her life but on Saturday top South African professional triathlete Annah Watkinson finished on the podium at the SA Triathlon Championships.



The 39-year-old, originally from Nelspruit and well-known to Eastern Cape triathlon followers, narrowly escaped death after being hit by a taxi in December 2020, while running...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.