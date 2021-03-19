Matt Jones’s 61 ties course record at PGA National

Australia’s Matt Jones birdied his final three holes to tie the PGA National course record with a nine-under 61 on Thursday to seize a three-stroke lead at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Jones, who turns 41 next month, entered the week ranked 83rd in the world golf rankings.

Taking advantage of relatively calm conditions during the morning wave despite a windy day overall, he carded a bogey-free round to claim just his second solo lead after the first round in a PGA Tour event.

“I don’t know if you ever know it’s special,” Jones said of his round. “I was just managing the golf course and hitting good shots.”

Aaron Wise and Russell Henley both carded six-under 64s during the morning session.

Wise highlighted his day by carding three straight birdies. His 64 on Thursday marked his lowest score on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

“You know, I felt like I played amazing today. The first few holes were pretty easy because there was no wind, but once we made the turn and got to the back nine, it was playing incredibly hard,” Wise said.

“For Matt to shoot nine-under, that’s an amazing round, but I felt like I played one, too, and there’s still some more golf left, so hopefully I can keep going in this tournament.”

Henley’s total was his lowest 18-hole score in the event since opening with a 64 en route to winning the Honda Classic in 2014.

Kevin Chappell, Scott Harrington, Steve Stricker, Joseph Bramlett and Australian Cameron Davis were another two shots off the pace at four-under.

Thursday’s 61 was the lowest score in Jones’s 14 years on the PGA Tour. And he accomplished it on one of the Tour’s most difficult courses, tying Brian Harman’s 61 in the second round in 2012.

While he doesn’t have a stellar track record at PGA National, Jones’s tie for fourth at the Honda Classic in 2008 was one of his best career finishes.

“I don’t know why I always feel comfortable on this golf course,” he said. “There’s so many uncomfortable golf holes out there. But it is a course I do like playing and if I’m hitting it the way I am today the rest of the week, it’ll be a good week.

Defending champion Sungjae Im opened with a two-under 68 on Thursday. He is bidding to join Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) as players to successfully defend their title in the event.

Phil Mickelson shot a one-over 71 on Thursday while fighting a wayward driver. The 50-year-old crept back into the top 100 at No 99 following his tied 35th spot The Players last weekend.